Codenotary announced that it has raised $12.5 million in series B funding by new and existing investors Bluwat, Elaia and others. The financing follows a series A round in July 2020 of $5.5 million with the same investors, bringing the total funding to $18 million, which will be used to accelerate product development and expand marketing and sales worldwide beyond the current 100-plus customers that include some of the world’s largest banks.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO