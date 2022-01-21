ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for firearm charge

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man, who’s convicted of shooting a man in the calf after an argument, was sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison.

Alejandro LaPointe, also known as, “Lil Aztek” or “Lil Tek”, 21, from Sioux City, received the prison term after a 2021 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to a release, on or about February 10, 2021, a victim told police he had been chased from a residence, subjected to a warning shot, threatened with a gun, and actually shot in the calf as he fled. The victim identified LaPointe as the shooter.

LaPointe, along with others, was discovered inside the home. During a subsequent search of the home, a .357 revolver, wrapped in a shirt, was discovered in a hole in a wall. A quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe were also located in other areas of the residence. Forensic analysis confirmed the .357 revolver matched other evidence involved in the shooting.

LaPointe has an extensive criminal history including convictions for arson, felon in possession of a firearm, absence from custody, and eluding a peace officer. The details of these convictions include the fact that LaPointe attempted to burn a gang rival to death in one attack and threw Molotov cocktails during another.

LaPointe was sentenced in Sioux City to 90 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

LaPointe is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

