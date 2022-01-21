ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why store shelves are empty again in parts of North Carolina, the U.S.

By Louie Tran
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A number of grocery stores across North Carolina, and the United States are dealing with empty shelves. Here's why it's happening. If you've been grocery shopping recently, you more than likely have seen an empty shelf with limited to no food items. So why...

Comments / 64

Angel
1d ago

Are these the stories that Latin American countries were fed? There is a food shortage due to blah, blah, blah! I am sure that our elected officials in DC won’t have this same problem!

Reply
11
Anthony Romano
2d ago

Why are the shelves empty. I’ll sum it up in one phrase, “Let’s go Brandon!”

Reply(7)
56
I'm a survivor
1d ago

even my cell phone bill went up ten dollars a month in taxes! Let's go, Brandon, from a former democrat!

Reply(1)
19
 

