Wyoming State

Grizzlies and Us: Explore the uneasy coexistence of bears and humans

By A Lee Enterprises project
Winston-Salem Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this 10-part series produced over the past year by outdoor reporters and photojournalists across Montana and Wyoming, the many issues surrounding the uneasy coexistence of...

journalnow.com

The Independent

Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

Twenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research."...
ANIMALS
K2 Radio

Gov. Gordon Petitions To Delist Grizzly Bears

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has officially petitioned the federal government to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. Specifically, the state is petitioning to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population from the endangered species list. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem includes parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. State officials argue...
WYOMING STATE
Missoulian

GRIZZLIES AND US

PART I – YEAR OF THE GRIZZLY. The slow but steady expansion of grizzly populations has led to an increase in bear-human conflicts that run the gamut from minor to deadly – trash-can rummages, chicken-coop break-ins, livestock depredation, fatal human maulings. As both bear and human populations grow in the region, experts say the number of conflicts will grow as well. That leaves stakeholders to grapple with how people should react when grizzlies eventually reach their properties, and whether the bears will adapt to the limits we impose on them.
ANIMALS
Missoulian

Bear biologist sees human management as major challenge

When Kerry Gunther goes backpacking, he likes to visit the desert Southwest. There’s two reasons the lead bear biologist in Yellowstone National Park cites for his penchant to travel south. One is that he has more time off in the winter, when bears are hibernating, and the weather in the Southwest in winter is fairly mild and free of tourists. The other reason is that he doesn’t have to worry about grizzly bears when he pitches his tent.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

USFWS must reject Gianforte’s political grizzly bear petition

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has submitted a petition to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to remove Endangered Species Act protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, the area within and near Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness. This petition should be rejected by USFWS. Here’s why. The petition is […] The post USFWS must reject Gianforte’s political grizzly bear petition appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Wyoming governor asks feds to remove grizzly bears from endangered species list

(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon filed a petition with federal officials this week to remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) from the endangered species list. If the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) approves the petition, hunting grizzly bears could be permitted again....
WYOMING STATE
Char-Koosta News

Grizzly bear population has grown, so have conflicts

Politics and science are driving the debate as to how to best manage the grizzly. The ending of federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) protection of grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) is being debated as steps are being taken to, among other things, allow for the hunting of the grizzly bear that has long ranged in the aboriginal homelands of the Blackfeet and Flathead tribal nations.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

What the debate about grizzly bears teaches us about politics

This week, while watching an online panel about grizzly bears, I noticed something that encapsulates a larger issue in this country. Grizzly bears aren’t COVID vaccines or abortion, but in the Northern Rocky Mountains, they are a culture war issue. I’m a sociologist, and I study wildlife conflicts as a way to understand political conflicts in this country. […] The post What the debate about grizzly bears teaches us about politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ANIMALS
Columbia Insight

Grizzlies in the Cascades? Lawsuit seeks to reverse shutdown of bear recovery program

In 2020 the Department of the Interior kaiboshed a long-running grizzly restoration study. Its authors and supporters still want answers The post Grizzlies in the Cascades? Lawsuit seeks to reverse shutdown of bear recovery program appeared first on Columbia Insight. Grizzlies in the Cascades? Lawsuit seeks to reverse shutdown of bear recovery program was first posted on January 13, 2022 at 9:35 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Alaskan Man Faces Down Grizzly Bear and Lives

An Alaskan man’s reaction to a Grizzly bear has recaptured a social media buzz after a video of the encounter ended up on Reddit. Newsweek reported that the social media platform rekindled a Feb. 2021 video of Caleb Jacques. The man and his family operate Grizzly Safaris in Iliamna, Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
