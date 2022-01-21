Grizzlies and Us: Explore the uneasy coexistence of bears and humans

PART I – YEAR OF THE GRIZZLY. The slow but steady expansion of grizzly populations has led to an increase in bear-human conflicts that run the gamut from minor to deadly – trash-can rummages, chicken-coop break-ins, livestock depredation, fatal human maulings. As both bear and human populations grow in the region, experts say the number of conflicts will grow as well. That leaves stakeholders to grapple with how people should react when grizzlies eventually reach their properties, and whether the bears will adapt to the limits we impose on them.
