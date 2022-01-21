Grizzlies and Us: Explore the uneasy coexistence of bears and humans

Twenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research."...

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO