ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Zooming With Mark Williams And Joey Baker

By Jim Sumner
dukebasketballreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season we heard some variation of “we got knocked back” or “they knocked us back” with some regularity. That wasn’t supposed to the case this season. After all Duke brought in a quartet of freshmen who go 6-10, 250; 6-6, 221; 6-4, 221 and 6-2, 208. Grad-student transfer Theo John...

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Baker and Williams discuss Duke's practices following FSU loss

Duke Basketball dropped a second conference game this week, losing to Florida State in overtime by a single basket. It was the second time the Blue Devils failed to convert on the offensive end on the game's final possession. Following the loss the Blue Devil players and coaches went back...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Mark Williams joins 2 Duke basketball legends in exclusive club

Duke basketball sophomore Mark Williams has become an epic shot-blocker. Across the past four Duke basketball games, Mark Williams has totaled 20 blocked shots. That includes a career-high eight in the team’s home victory over NC State on Saturday and no fewer than three in any of the other three outings.
BASKETBALL
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Moore
Person
Leonard Hamilton
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero
Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Nc State
FanSided

Grayson Allen foul: Even Duke fans blast former Blue Devil for dirty flagrant

Former Duke Blue Devil and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen caught some heat for a flagrant-two foul which led to his ejection. Allen went headhunting for Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, and was ejected as a result. It wasn’t all that tough of a decision for the officials as they gathered to review the play near the monitor.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls call out Bucks over Grayson Allen social media post

The Chicago Bulls were already unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen over what happened in Friday night’s game. The Bucks’ social media team didn’t help matters on Saturday, either. Allen was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul Friday after a dangerous play on Chicago’s Alex Caruso....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: The Boeheim Jacket Game

In 2014, Syracuse entered the ACC with a bang. Tyler Ennis was in his one-year glory at point guard and seemed like he could do anything. Syracuse came into Cameron for the first time at 25-1. Duke, featuring Rodney Hood and Jabari Parker, was 21-6. The game came down to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Brendan Marks – Hubert Davis Inherited an Inconsistent Roster

There are expectations at North Carolina every year to compete for both ACC and national championships, no matter the head coach, roster, etc. When you've won 7 national titles, been to 20 Final Fours, it's safe to have those expectations. Entering this season, Carolina was transitioning from Hall of Famer Roy Williams to first-time head coach Hubert Davis, but expectations remained high. The Tar Heels currently sit at 12-5 overall, 4-2 in the ACC. Now those numbers aren't bad, but Carolina is sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and have lost 3 games by 17 points are more, which means it is safe to say that UNC isn't living up to its potential. Brendan Marks joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier this afternoon, to explain why the Tar Heels struggles aren't all his fault:
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy