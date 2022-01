By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applications are now being accepted for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s property tax and rent rebate program. The department says those who are eligible are: Pennsylvanians 65 years and older, widows and widowers 50 years and older, and people with disabilities 18 years and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 a year for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded. You can apply here.

