Adele tears up while announcing Las Vegas residency postponement

By Jessica Bennett
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

“I’m sorry” from the other side.

Adele has apologized profusely for postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21 and run through mid-April.

“Hi. Umm, listen,” the singer began nervously in the clip she shared to Twitter alerting fans of the bad news. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she confessed.

“Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted,” she said as her voice began to crack. “I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The “Oh My God” artist added that she and her team have been “awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbMur_0drTZCj500
Adele has apologized profusely for postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency.

After taking a beat, she continues, “We’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled, again,” she said, taking a deep breath as she fought back tears.

She continued to apologize before letting fans know that she’s already in the process of rescheduling the dates.

“We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry. Sorry.”

The residency is in support of the 15-time Grammy-winner’s fourth studio album “30,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries.

