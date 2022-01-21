The ease of that free QR code, it comes with a price

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. You know, sometimes, you gotta give it up for crooks. I mean, they can adapt better and faster than many industries. Most of the time, these criminals prey on the elderly and there are times when I’m relieved my dad can’t see well enough to get on a computer because they would definitely drain his bank account and give his device multiple viruses a day. There’s no way he would be able to decline offers that claim he won a million dollars, or that a long lost family member left him their life savings or a hot date. All I would hear is click, click, click and then him shouting “What did I do? How could they?!”

