One of the biggest perks of using Spotify is being able to follow your friends and see what artists and podcasts they are listening to on a daily basis. But what do you do if you don't want another user to follow your every streaming move? Spotify recently provided the answer to that by introducing a new feature that allows you to block people. With that in mind, we've compiled this list of steps you need to take to block other users from following you on Spotify.

