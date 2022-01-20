ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A universal methodology for reliable predicting the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug solubility in supercritical carbon dioxide

By Tahereh Rezaei
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the drug solubility behavior is likely the first essential requirement for designing the supercritical technology for pharmaceutical processing. Therefore, this study utilizes different machine learning scenarios to simulate the solubility of twelve non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the supercritical carbon dioxide (SCCO2). The considered NSAIDs are Fenoprofen, Flurbiprofen, Ibuprofen, Ketoprofen,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Peripheral NF-ÎºB dysregulation in people with schizophrenia drives inflammation: putative anti-inflammatory functions of NF-ÎºB kinases

Elevations in plasma levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and C-reactive protein (CRP) in patient blood have been associated with impairments in cognitive abilities and more severe psychiatric symptoms in people with schizophrenia. The transcription factor nuclear factor kappa B (NF-ÎºB) regulates the gene expression of pro-inflammatory factors whose protein products trigger CRP release. NF-ÎºB activation pathway mRNAs are increased in the brain in schizophrenia and are strongly related to neuroinflammation. Thus, it is likely that this central immune regulator is also dysregulated in the blood and associated with cytokine and CRP levels. We measured levels of six pro-inflammatory cytokine mRNAs and 18 mRNAs encoding NF-ÎºB pathway members in peripheral blood leukocytes from 87 people with schizophrenia and 83 healthy control subjects. We then assessed the relationships between the alterations in NF-ÎºB pathway genes, pro-inflammatory cytokine and CRP levels, psychiatric symptoms and cognition in people with schizophrenia. IL-1Î² and IFN-Î³ mRNAs were increased in patients compared to controls (both p"‰<"‰0.001), while IL-6, IL-8, IL-18, and TNF-Î± mRNAs did not differ. Recursive two-step cluster analysis revealed that high levels of IL-1Î² mRNA and high levels of plasma CRP defined 'high inflammation' individuals in our cohort, and a higher proportion of people with schizophrenia were identified as displaying 'high inflammation' compared to controls using this method (p"‰="‰0.03). Overall, leukocyte expression of the NF-ÎºB-activating receptors, TLR4 and TNFR2, and the NF-ÎºB subunit, RelB, was increased in people with schizophrenia compared to healthy control subjects (all p"‰<"‰0.01), while NF-ÎºB-inducing kinase mRNAs IKKÎ² and NIK were downregulated in patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). We found that elevations in TLR4 and RelB appear more related to inflammatory status than to a diagnosis of schizophrenia, but changes in TNFR2 occur in both the high and low inflammation patients (but were exaggerated in high inflammation patients). Further, decreased leukocyte expression of IKKÎ² and NIK mRNAs was unique to high inflammation patients, which may represent schizophrenia-specific dysregulation of NF-ÎºB that gives rise to peripheral inflammation in a subset of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Phase diagram of a distorted kagome antiferromagnet and application to Y-kapellasite

We investigate the magnetism of a previously unexplored distorted spin-1/2 kagome model consisting of three symmetry-inequivalent nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic Heisenberg couplings Jâ¬¡, J, and \(J^{\prime}\), and uncover a rich ground state phase diagram even at the classical level. Using analytical arguments and numerical techniques we identify a collinear \(\overrightarrow{Q}=0\) magnetic phase, two unusual non-collinear coplanar \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) phases and a classical spin liquid phase with a degenerate manifold of non-coplanar ground states, resembling the jammed spin liquid phase found in the context of a bond-disordered kagome antiferromagnet. We further show with density functional theory calculations that the recently synthesized Y-kapellasite Y3Cu9(OH)19Cl8 is a realization of this model and predict its ground state to lie in the region of \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) order, which remains stable even after the inclusion of quantum fluctuation effects within variational Monte Carlo and pseudofermion functional renormalization group. The presented model opens a new direction in the study of kagome antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Thickness of retinal pigment epithelium"“Bruch's membrane complex in adult Chinese using optical coherence tomography

To study thickness of RPE"“BM complex in adult Chinese subjects and its correlation with systemic and ocular biometric parameters. Population-based longitudinal study. Cross-sectional study. Participants. The population-based Beijing Eye Study 2011 included 3468 individuals with a mean age of 64.6"‰Â±"‰9.8 years (range: 50"“93 years).
CHINA
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Drugs#Carbon Dioxide#Naproxen Nimesulide#Aapre#Mse
Nature.com

When seeking help, women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly stating their identity

Receiving help can make or break a career, but women and racial/ethnic minorities do not always receive the support they seek. Across two audit experiments-one with politicians and another with students-as well as an online experiment (total n"‰="‰5,145), we test whether women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly mentioning their demographic identity in requests for help, for example, by including statements like "As a Black woman"¦" in their communications. We propose that when a help seeker highlights their marginalized identity, it may activate prospective helpers' motivations to avoid prejudiced reactions and increase their willingness to provide support. Here we show that when women and racial/ethnic minorities explicitly mentioned their demographic identity in help-seeking emails, politicians and students responded 24.4% (7.42 percentage points) and 79.6% (2.73 percentage points) more often, respectively. These findings suggest that deliberately mentioning identity in requests for help can improve outcomes for women and racial/ethnic minorities.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of a low free sugar diet on the management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized clinical trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Although the role of a diet rich in fructose and saccharose in development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is well known, the effects of a low free sugar diet in the management of the disease have not yet been investigated in adult patients with NAFLD. We aimed, therefore, to analyze the effects of a low-free sugar diet on NAFLD main features.
FITNESS
towardsdatascience.com

Visualising the World’s Carbon Dioxide Emissions with Python

Illustrating the stark reality of global carbon dioxide emissions with Python. For some reason, climate change has been in the news a lot recently. Specifically the link between carbon dioxide emissions from our cars, factories, ships, planes (to name a few) and the warming of our planet via the greenhouse effect. The image above shows the world’s short cycle carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Aside from looking fantastic and almost artistic, it provides useful context for where the world’s emissions are actually coming from. The map clearly shows the world’s emissions are dominated by North America, Europe, China and India. Zooming in on different areas reveal loads of interesting features, in North America and Europe there are bright areas on highlighting major cities, all linked with bright areas corresponding to the main roads. At sea, the major shipping lanes can be picked out, e.g. China — Singapore — Malacca Strait — Suez Canal stands out as a particularly bright line. There are also a series of curved lines corresponding to the major air routes, in particular leading between North America and Europe. Population density can be used to explain a lot of this map however there are some notable exceptions. For example, parts of South America are brighter than expected and West Africa is perhaps a bit dimmer than expected. In contrast, the Nile, where 95% of Egypt's population lives, is lit up like a Christmas tree. With that said it is important to note that these maps are purely qualitative and not quantitative so it is important to be careful about what conclusions are drawn from them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Family support and medication adherence among residents with hypertension in informal settlements of Nairobi, Kenya: a mixed-method study

Suboptimal medication adherence is a major barrier to hypertension control in Kenya, especially among informal urban settlement areas (sometimes referred to as "slums"). The few studies that have specifically explored medication adherence among this population have received discordant results, implying that additional factors which influence medication adherence merit further investigation. This study explores the relationship between family support and medication adherence among people with hypertension in informal settlements in Nairobi, Kenya. We conducted a quantitative survey followed up by semi-structured qualitative interviews. The sampling frame comprised two health facilities in informal settlement areas of the Korogocho neighborhood and participants were recruited via convenience sampling. We performed multiple logistic regressions for quantitative data and thematic analysis for qualitative data. A total of 93 people participated in the survey (mean age: 57"‰Â±"‰14.7, 66% female). Most participants reported high family support (82%, n"‰="‰76) and suboptimal medication adherence (43% by the Morisky Scale; 76% by the Hill-Bone Scale), with no significant associations between family support and medication adherence. During interviews, many participants reported they lacked health knowledge and education. We suggest that the lack of health knowledge among this population may have contributed to a failure for family support to meaningfully translate into improvements in medication adherence. Our results underscore the need for further research to improve hypertension control among this uniquely disadvantaged population, especially with respect to the possible mediating influence of health education on family support and medication adherence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Heterotrophic bacterial diazotrophs are more abundant than their cyanobacterial counterparts in metagenomes covering most of the sunlit ocean

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-021-01135-1, published online 25 October 2021. In this article the References 30"“32 were not given in the correct order in List of References: The correct order is given below. 30. Benavides M, Moisander PH, Daley MC, Bode A, ArÃstegui J. Longitudinal variability of diazotroph...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A resurrection of the Haber"“Weiss reaction

Arising from Zhao et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20071-w (2020) As Elimelech et al.1 point out, there is a legitimate need for a method that produces singlet dioxygen (1Î”gO2) efficiently, because this species plays a role in a research fields like environmental science and biochemistry. They1 describe a flow-through filtration process whereby singlet dioxygen is generated electrochemically. The mechanism proposed by Elimelech et al.1 for its production is based on the reduction of hydrogen peroxide by superoxide, the infamous Haber"“Weiss reaction, and is therefore incorrect. Furthermore, the evidence for formation of singlet dioxygen is questionable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Infographic: non-ICGA imaging for polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) "“ Asia-Pacific Ocular Imaging Society PCV workgroup report 1 & 2

Shaun Sebastian Khung Peng SimÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8940-48421,. Infographic. AMD age-related macular degeneration, BNN branching neovascular network, ICGA indocyanine green angiography, PCV polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, PDT photodynamic therapy, PED pigment epithelial detachment, PL polypoidal lesion, OCT: optical coherence tomography, RPE retinal pigment epithelium, VEGF vascular endothelial growth factor [1, 2].
HEALTH
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Epigenetic insights into the pathogenesis of Kawasaki disease

It has been suggested that the prenatal and perinatal environments influence the development of diseases in adulthood. During the Dutch famine of World War II, children exposed to low nutrition in utero during pregnancy showed a high incidence of obesity in adulthood.1 Various stresses during the fetal period, including preterm birth and low birth weight, increase the future risks of coronary artery disease, stroke, liver disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney disease.1,2,3 In addition, it is becoming clear that stresses during the early postnatal period can affect health in later life. This hypothesis, previously known as the Barker hypothesis, has now evolved into the DOHAD (Developmental Origins of Health and Disease) hypothesis. Prenatal and perinatal fetal exposures can induce epigenetic modifications that persist into adulthood and contribute to disease development later in life. Such epigenetic modifications include DNA methylations, histone modifications, and microRNAs that modify gene transcription and expression. Thus, the fetal period and infancy hold the keys to lifelong health. Determination of the relationships between diseases after birth and stresses during the fetal period and infancy is an important field in health-related research. In recent years, epigenetic therapies have been attracting attention as novel treatments for cancer, and in the future, these therapies are expected to prevent and treat various diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural evolution of tunneling oxide passivating contact upon thermal annealing

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13180-y, published online 16 October 2017. The original version of this Article contains errors in EquationÂ 5 where a negative sign is omitted. EquationÂ 5:. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Energy and Environment, Graduate School of Energy and Environment, (Green School), Korea University, 02841,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Attenuated replication and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron emerged in November 2021 and is rapidly...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy