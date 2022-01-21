NHS boys' basketball: Tigers beat Ada with dominant first quarter, advance to Titan Classic semifinals

Norman High’s Marquis Combs-Pierce goes up for a shot during the Tigers’ game against Ada, Thursday during the Titan Classic at Carl Albert High School. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The only question for Norman High after their first-quarter performance against Ada was how much their lead would grow before the end of the game.

What wasn’t in question, however, was that the Tigers came out ready to play. NHS started the game on a 12-0 run, carrying that early burst to a 23-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

NHS coach Cory Cole attributed the team’s hot start to a variety of factors. It was the Tigers’ first game in the Titan Classic at Carl Albert High School, with an earlier-than-usual start time of 2:30 p.m. The team also wanted to bounce back from a tough five-point home loss on Tuesday against Edmond North, Class 6A’s No. 6-ranked team.

“One, the guys were ready to play,” Cory Cole said. “Being able to play at 2:30 p.m. instead of practice is a privilege. So there was a little extra energy for that. and then we were just itching to get back onto the court after Tuesday night where we felt like we didn’t play our best game. So this was the next opportunity.”

That energy continued throughout the game, as the Tigers (5-8) secured a 73-35 victory over Ada (6-7) on Thursday. The 38-point win is the largest margin of victory for the Tigers this season.

Caison Cole sparked the offense after tipoff, scoring 10 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter while hitting two 3-pointers. Six players scored for the Tigers in the opening quarter.

“I like to see all of our guys get aggressive,” Cory Cole said. “On any given night, any of our guys can just go off because we’re not very predictable. We’ve got a lot of weapons so it’s just getting those guys in positions to be aggressive.”

The Cougars found a little momentum in the second quarter, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 12 points a few minutes before halftime. But two layups via offensive rebounds from Connor Goodson helped push the Tigers’ lead to 17 points at half.

The Tigers tightened up defensively in the third quarter, holding the Cougars to just five points. NHS was able to empty their bench in the fourth quarter, as 12 different Tigers scored by the end of the game.

“That was probably our best, complete mental game,” Cole said. “Despite the competition not being at a higher standard, mentally we didn’t play to that level. That was good to see.”

Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 11 points, while Ian Nduati and Marquis Combs-Pierece finished with seven.

The win didn’t just help recover from Tuesday’s loss to Edmond North. It also advanced them to the semifinals on Friday, where they’ll rematch with Edmond North.

The Tigers are excited for another chance against the Huskies.

“To get back against a top team that you just played at [home] on a neutral site, a little revenge, a little payback, even though they’re a good team, we get to see how much we’ve improved in 48 hours,” Cory Cole said. “That [will be] a testimony to see how good we’ve gotten in two days.”

• NHS girls beat Enid, advance to semifinals of Bruce Gray Invitational: It took NHS some time to get going, as the Tigers led by just six points at the end of the first quarter.

But they eventually found their rhythm, giving up just six points in the second quarter en route to a 77-48 win against Enid at Deer Creek High School.

“We didn’t really defend like we normally do,” NHS coach Franke Parks said. “...After the first quarter, we went back to playing Lady Tiger basketball.”

The Tigers improved to 10-3 on the season and will play Glenpool in the semifinals of the Bruce Gray Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.