Stretchable slide-ring supramolecular hydrogel for flexible electronic devices

By Shuaipeng Wang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlide-ring materials with movable cross-links have received attention due to their excellent mechanical properties. However, due to the poor solubility of polyrotaxane and low synthesis efficiency, their applications are hindered. Here, we use hydroxypropyl-modified Î±-cyclodextrin (Hy-Î±-CD) and Acrylamide-PEG20000-Acrylamide (ACA-PEG20000-ACA) to construct a polypseudorotaxane with good water solubility. Through photo-initiated polymerization of...

