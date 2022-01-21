ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 10:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 10:40:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico, Vieques and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 10:40:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico, Vieques and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SOUTHEAST, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, and beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 21:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, and beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

