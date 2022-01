DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters gathered at the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol building on Sunday to call for an end to vaccine mandates. The protest was in solidarity with one in Washington, D.C. (credit: CBS) Protestors waved signs that read “No jabs for jobs” and “My body My choice.” The protest comes two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. As of Jan. 20, the CDC reports more than 856,000 total deaths from COVID-19 across the country. More than 531 million vaccines have been administered, the agency states. Danielle Neuschwanger insists they aren’t anti-vaccine rather pro-freedom, “Freedom really is...

