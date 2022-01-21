ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

 2 days ago
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft-receive stolen property 1,500-4,999. Galusha, Amber N. aka:...

Lincoln woman involved in fatal crash pleads no contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman accused of causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist last year has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 18-year-old Kylie Hill entered the plea Thursday and faces up to a year in jail when she's sentenced in March.
LINCOLN, NE
Troopers arrest 1 following pursuit near Aurora

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Minnesota man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora. At approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion driving on the shoulder near Giltner, at mile marker 323. During the traffic stop, as the trooper was talking with the driver of the Fusion, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
AURORA, NE
North Platte police investigate 2 Friday night shootings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Friday night. At 9:17 PM, an officer patrolling the area of Front St. and Adams St. heard multiple gunshots north of his location. Responding officers determined that a shooting had taken place outside of the Money Train located at 1020 Rodeo Rd. At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot of the business. The suspect fled in a PT Cruiser. The PT Cruiser was found abandoned at another location and impounded. A short time later, a 28 year old male arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim’s wounds are not life threatening and he was not cooperative with investigators.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte officer honored for saving woman's life using AED

On Nov. 23, 2021, at 8:35 p.m., Officer Matt Proehl was on patrol when he observed a medical call for a 50-year-old female that was unconscious and possibly not breathing. Officer Proehl responded to assist as he was nearby. Upon Officer Proehl’s arrival, CPR was being performed on the female. Officer Proehl deployed the AED from his patrol car and a shock was delivered to the patient.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Troopers find 231 pounds of marijuana, THC products in I-80 stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Winnebago RV speeding on I-80 at mile marker 348, near Bradshaw. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
Sidney woman sentenced to nearly 4 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Brandy Fish, 44, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Fish to 46 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
SIDNEY, NE
Police make 2 arrests after threats made against McCook businesses

On January 8, 2022, at 5:28pm, the McCook Police Department received a call from the McCook Walmart Store reporting an individual calling the store claiming to be at the store armed with a rifle, making bomb threats, and threatening a Walmart employee. Officers from the McCook Police Department, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the store.
MCCOOK, NE
Omaha man who pled guilty to setting fatal fire dies at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 68-year-old man died at an Omaha hospital Friday just over a week after he pled guilty to starting the fire that led to his wife’s death. Douglas County jail officials said Carl Bohm of Omaha had been hospitalized since Jan. 6 — one day after he was found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree assault in connection with the February 2019 fire.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

