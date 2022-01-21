ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Playoff FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round single-game tournaments

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marquee game of the second round of the playoffs is the Bills-Chiefs showdown on Sunday night. With so many stars and potential high-upside sleepers, you could go a variety of ways with your lineup strategy for FanDuel single-game contests. We're opting for a Chiefs-heavy build led by MVP pick Patrick...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. During this Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes was asked about going head to head with Allen. The former MVP made it very clear that he respects Allen – on and off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
WIBX 950

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last weekend,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Chiefs X-Factor against the Bills in the 2022 NFL playoffs, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a dominating victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. After his incredible, five-touchdown game against the Steelers, many would expect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be the Chiefs X-factor against the Bills. While Mahomes is obviously important to the Chiefs success, he doesn’t quite make the cut as the X-Factor.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#American Football#Fanduel Single Game#Wr Tyreek Hill
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

This is the game that will truly separate Patrick Mahomes from everyone else

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Show and BK, Ron “the Show” Hughley, Brandon Kiley and Stephen Serda discussed what this game means for the already storied legacy of Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs fell 38-20 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the...
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL game predictions | Bills vs. Chiefs | Divisional Round

This is a rematch from a game earlier this season that the Bills won on the Chiefs' home field. The Bills and Chiefs are both coming off impressive victories. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lit up their opponents last week, but this is a big step up for both in terms of defenses. The Bills have the top-ranked defense in the league and built their pass rush in the offseason to beat Mahomes. The Chiefs defense isn't as good, but it played much better over the course of the second half of the season. The Chiefs love to blitz, which will leave Allen free to run and make throws on the run. I think that will be the difference here. The Bills behind Allen will win a fun shootout for the ages.
NFL
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy