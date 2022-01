PHOENIX — After five days of searching, Phoenix police said they have found the body of a 37-year-old mother of six who went missing over the weekend. The Phoenix Police Department said investigators found the remains of Irene Luevano around 10 a.m. in a remote area of La Paz County near Hovatter Road and Interstate 10, approximately 100 miles from where she was last seen. Officials said she had obvious signs of trauma.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO