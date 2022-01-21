ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A fresh New York Jets black uniform edit oozes classic look

By Oliver Cochrane
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A classic version of the New York Jets’ black uniform emerges. As draft season trickles closer, there aren’t many things New York Jets fans can agree on. There is one thing many fans do agree on: The team’s uniforms are in need of some classic flair that has been missing since...

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take a new name at No. 1, Jets land arguably the draft's two best prospects

Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
New York Jets Flight Connections 1/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the bigger stories this season was the emergence of Braxton Berrios. With Corey Davis missing a good portion of the year to injury, and Elijah Moore missing time as well, the receiver made his name known not only on special teams, but on the offense as well. Berrios was named to the All-Pro team for his performance in special teams this season, and that should bode well for him in the following season. What does that mean for the Jets? Well, Berrios is not under contract for the 2022 season, which means the team would need to re-sign him. While I really like Berrios, I think the possibilities of this happening are slim. Berrios probably sees himself as a better option than he would be on the Jets - which is WR4 at best (unless the team doesn’t improve the WR group this offseason). We’ll see if Douglas is able to keep Berrios, but don’t get your hopes up. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
The Spun

New York Jets Reportedly Discussing Important Contract

The New York Jets didn’t have many standout players during their 4-13 season. But ahead of a key offseason, they’re getting to work on tying down one of their few stars with a new contract. Appearing on Pardon My Take, Jets All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios revealed that...
The Spun

Report: ‘Strong Expectations’ That 1 NFL Team Makes GM Offer Friday

The New York Giants are one of the NFL teams searching for a new general manager during this hiring cycle. They could have one soon. According to a new report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there is a “strong expectation” the Giants will be offering their GM position tomorrow. Once that happens, they can “ramp up” their head coaching search.
CBS New York

Joe Schoen Named General Manager Of New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s big football news Friday. The New York Giants have hired a new general manager, taking the first step in rebuilding the struggling franchise, and he’s got an impressive resume. As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, the brief search is over. The Giants have got their man, and it’s former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. Schoen beat out Adam Peters and Ryan Poles in the three man chase, and becomes just the fifth Giants GM in the past 43 years. Since become the Bills assistant GM in 2017, the Bills have gone to the playoffs five out of...
Jets X-Factor

5 free agents NY Jets fans must watch in Bengals-Titans playoff game

C.J. Uzomah is one of five New York Jets free agent targets to watch in Cincinnati Bengals-Tennessee Titans game. The NFL playoffs are a perfect time for New York Jets fans to do two things: one, be jealous of other teams that get to feel glory in January, and two, scout players from those teams who could help the Jets achieve that same January glory in the future.
Sports Illustrated

Giants Officially Announce New GM Hire

Joe Schoen will be the next general manager of the Giants, the franchise announced Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday morning, reporting that other candidates had been informed “that they’re out,” and that a deal was in the works with Schoen. Before taking the...
Jets X-Factor

How poor was the 2019 NY Jets roster that Joe Douglas inherited?

Joe Douglas had to start his New York Jets rebuild from scratch. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has overseen two full seasons of football and little progress has been made under his watch from a win-loss standpoint. The Jets are 6-27 since Douglas executed his first full offseason as a GM in 2020.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Sports A Classic “White/Black” Look

Lately, the Nike Air Force 1 has delved into its wilder side, incorporating everything from mushrooms to Chinese Zodiacs. So to see it back in white and black is quite refreshing, a nice change of pace to start off the year. Overwhelmingly simple, the colorway starts much like a “Triple...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets could ignite dream offseason with this unexpected trade

Building a dream New York Jets offseason around a blockbuster trade. The 2022 offseason is shaping up to be the New York Jets‘ most pivotal one in the last handful of years. New York is stockpiled with ammunition to make big moves. An estimated $60 million in cap space and five draft picks in the top 70 provide unbound flexibility for general manager Joe Douglas.
Jets X-Factor

ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

