It seems like every new bracket brings a new No. 1 seed. Wisconsin joins the top line of the bracket this week after Duke lost at Florida State on Wednesday night. The Badgers have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. They were picked for ninth in the Big Ten in our preseason predictions, but nobody expected newcomer Johnny Davis to play like an All-American in the first half of the season. Davis has helped propel Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten and now, the top line of the bracket.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO