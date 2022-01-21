United Way Chili Cook Off Update

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills is challenging other county first responders to a chili cook-off, with proceeds from the event going into the city’s new disaster relief fund. The Mills Burn Relief Fund has been created to help businesses and individuals get back to business as quickly as possible following damage from fire, flooding, wind, and other natural or manmade disasters. Any Mills business or citizen can apply for the funds. Approval is entrusted to the relief fund board, consisting of city officials including the fire chief, clerk, treasurer, mayor, and a city council member.
