United Way Chili Cook Off Update

The City of Richmond is heating up in February despite cold temperatures, as the recreation department is poised to revive the chili cook off event. The 2022 City of Richmond Chili Cook Off will be held on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Richmond Community Center, located inside Beebe Street Park at 36164 Festival Drive. Recreation Director Margo VanHove said the chili cook off event is a longstanding tradition in Richmond, one which was put on pause due to COVID-19 and related restrictions, but which has been revived this year.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO