Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 10:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

