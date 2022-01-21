Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 21:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, and beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO