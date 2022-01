Hickman girls wrestling finished seventh out of thirteen schools that took part in the Hickman Girls Varsity Tournament on Friday. The Kewpies' Danya Kassem finished third in the 135-pound weight class which was the highest finish for the school in the tournament. After winning her third-place match against Northwest’s Katlyn Dorenkamp, Kassem walked over to a table beside the mat and collapsed from exhaustion onto it as her teammates and coaches spoke with her about her performance.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO