ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘It’s hidden in plain sight’: Human trafficking survivor shares story of hope

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mkKN_0drTUPUZ00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 11-years-old Sandra Shin was trafficked by her own mother in Jamaica to help pay for the family’s rent. It was a horror she lived for three years.

“I felt as if it was my fault. I felt ashamed. I felt not wanted,” Shin told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

INVESTIGATES: Councilmember Dennis offered job to resign, remove opposition to botched JEA sale

One day in particular sticks out to Shin. It was the day she was approached by her stepfather.

“When I squealed the word R-A-P-E — my mom hit me across my face and told me that I brought scandal to her.” That was the motivation Shin needed to run away at 13-years-old.

Unfortunately, Shin’s story is not unique. She said 32% of victims are sold by their own family, and some as young as 4-years-old. It’s a stark reality heightened by the pandemic.

Shin said many families will sell their children off to help pay for rent especially during financial hardships. Many kids learning online gives predators easier access. She said that’s why it is important to have access to your kid’s online accounts.

“It is sad. You can’t have your kids going out anymore and feel free to just walk and play — you have to be very careful,” she said.

There are three key signs you should watch out for. They include:

  • Child suddenly has expensive clothes or accessories
  • Child distances themselves from friends, hangs out instead with an older crowd
  • Asks their friends to cover up for them

“It’s hidden in plain sight,” she said adding that human trafficking doesn’t discriminate and is in every corner of Jacksonville. It’s also not just kids.

STORY: ‘I want answers’: Last person to see Nassau County mom sent to prison, but not for her disappearance

Duval County is rated the 5th highest county in Florida for trafficking cases and Florida is third in the country.

Shin eventually escaped to the States where she now lives in Jacksonville and made it her mission to end human trafficking. She is now working to open a safe house for victims with her organization ‘Hope 4 Freedom’.

“At 11 years old I lost my innocence. I’m now 63 and I will never get that innocence. That is what I’m fighting against.”

Shin hasn’t lost hope. Even after being trafficked by her mother, she said she’s forgiven her. It’s a symbol Shin said that there’s light even in the darkest places.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Spic
2d ago

Parents are 100% accountable to provide all care of their own innocent children's upbringing in the Eyes of GOD.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala 86-year-old

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County police are looking for 86-year-old Edward Van-Steenburgh, who was last seen leaving the 15800 block of SW 11th Terrace Rd. in Ocala, Florida. Van-Steenburgh is described as a white male who is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has white hair with brown eyes.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

JSO seeks assistance finding suspect on the run

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — JSO is currently searching for suspect Jordan Stefan McConnell, who is currently on the run for resisting arrest. McConnell is described as a 25-year-old Black man. JSO has issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of fleeing and resisting an officer with violence. On...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Action News Jax

Stray bullet kills sleeping UK astrophysicist Matthew Willson in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A British astrophysicist visiting the United States was killed Jan. 16 by a stray bullet that struck him as he lay in bed. Police confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and that Matthew Willson, who was visiting his girlfriend in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to an area hospital, WSB-TV reported.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy