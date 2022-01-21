ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Borderland educators think National Guard troops can help with substitute shortages

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAIFa_0drTU9hQ00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) New Mexico school districts are struggling with a surge of COVID-19 cases, including here in the Borderland. School districts said more students, teachers and staff are out sick with the virus, or in quarantine from exposure.

In response, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on the National Guard to serve as substitutes for schools in need.

Borderland school districts, Las Cruces Public Schools and Gadsden ISD said this could possibly be helpful if to the schools at some point.

“We are grateful for this resource to make sure our students can stay in school,” Kelly Jameson, the spokesperson for LCPS said.

Jameson said the district was still discussing the possibility and details but said the district would notify parents if they did use troops as substitutes. In the meantime, she said LCPS has been recruiting substitutes.

“We are fortunate that HR has worked hard to recruit subs onboarding 30 a week to make sure we can deploy those to classrooms as teachers are getting sick,” Jameson said.

Meanwhile, at Gadsden ISD, some classes shifted online for several days in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I think it’s a good idea, on any given day we could use 20-30 subs,” GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey said. “It’s like a house of cards, if you don’t have enough staff to supervise students, you can have zero cases of students but if you have all your staff out then obviously you can’t hold school.”

Mary Parr-Sanchez, the President of the New Mexico Education Association, said it was a good call from to governor to call on the National Guard.

“You deploy the National Guard when there is a crisis and I would say we have a crisis in New Mexico schools right now,” Parr-Sanchez said.

She added there has already been a growing shortage of educators before the pandemic.

“We began the year with almost 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state and it’s only increased since that time that with the pandemic as an overlayer, we are in a crisis,” Parr-Sanchez said.

If schools decide to use National Guard troops, school districts said they would first notify parents. Troops who choose to volunteer must take a brief class and pass a background check.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

New Mexico does not require self-reporting of at-home COVID-19 tests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) With free at-home testing kits now available to order online from the federal government, the New Mexico Department of Health is not encouraging the public to report their at-home test results back to the state. A spokesperson said this decision was made because of the potential for inaccurate results and possible […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Juarez shelter stops taking in migrants due to overcrowding, COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The largest nonprofit migrant shelter in Juarez, Mexico, has stopped taking in guests due to overcrowding and COVID-19 concerns. Casa del Migrante on Wednesday had nearly 400 migrants, most of them Mexicans displaced by violence, in addition to asylum-seekers from Central and South America. The Catholic church-run shelter is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU Cooperative Extension Service offering online diabetes cooking classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Doña Ana County Cooperative Extension Office will present a series of online cooking classes designed to teach adults with diabetes how to cook healthy meals. The Kitchen Creations series consists of four weekly classes that aim to teach participants about food safety, meal-planning, reading food labels […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderland#The National Guard#Substitutes#Las Cruces Public Schools#Gadsden Isd#Lcps
KTSM

Congresswoman Escobar: $7.8m+ in new funding for storm water projects from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced that two projects, prioritized by El Paso Water, will receive a total of $7,875,000. The money comes from new Army Corps funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help the Borderland improve its stormwater infrastructure. According to Escobar, it’ll be specifically to the Army Corps of Engineers who […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTSM

Dona Ana Community College to expand nursing program to Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) The Doña Ana Community College Nursing Program announced its plans to expand to Sunland Park in order to reach residents and students of the southern county region. “Doña Ana is not alone in facing a nursing shortage,” Cynthia Olivas, DACC Nursing Program Director, said. “This expansion will help with that by […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Dozens gather for prayer vigil for Coach Jim Forbes

Editor’s Note: Coach Jim Forbes passed away early Friday, January 21, 2022, from complications from COVID-19 just hours after the community gathered for a prayer vigil. He was 69. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens gathered outside Providence Hospital’s east campus on Thursday night in support of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso records $14 million in sales tax boost in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over $14 million in sales taxes were tallied by businesses in El Paso during 2021, a big increase in revenue for the City of El Paso compared to the year before. During 2021, sales tax revenue increased by just over $14 million compared to the previous year, according to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police identify individual killed in Lower Valley collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 22-year-old died in a collision in the Lower Valley on Wednesday. Patrick Isaac Aguilar, who was driving a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra at the time, died from his injuries, according to a news release from the police. El Paso police allege Aguilar was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy