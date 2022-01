Three different maps proposed for use in future Pleasanton Unified School District trustee board elections were given an overview at a special town hall meeting on Tuesday. "We do seek your input and your expertise," Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ahmad Sheikholeslami said during the Jan. 11 livestream event. "This is your community. You guys have been living here many, many years and you all know the streets and roads better than us."

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO