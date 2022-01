Following various releases of staff and wrestlers from the company, there has been speculation among many that the company will sell at some point. While Nick Khan has stated they’re not actively looking to do that, he did say they would listen to offers if someone called. Either way, during the latest Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he thinks if WWE were planning to sell to anyone, they’d probably keep quiet about it. Here are highlights:

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO