WWE News: John Cena Shows Added to Streaming Services, Latest WWE Top 10

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Two of John Cena’s TV shows have been added to different streaming services. As PWInsider...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

TV SERIES
411mania.com

NXT Stars Compete in Smackdown Dark Match

The two NXT stars who were at tonight’s Smackdown competed in a dark match before the taping. As reported earlier, LA Knight and Roderick Strong were at tonight’s taping. According to PWInsider, Knight defeated Strong in a match for the fans in attendance before the episode went live.
WWE
John Cena
John Cena
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.21.22

-Sorry for the delay, but for whatever reason this show just wouldn’t play for me last night. It took 20 minutes before it would stop buffering and then 10 minutes into the show it kicked me off again. By that point the show was no longer playing, which means I had to wait for the Hulu version this morning. Speaking of this show, my ranking of every 205 Live match from 2021 can be found here.
WWE
411mania.com

Full Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping on Friday for the next couple weeks of episodes, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:. *Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are at commentary as we are welcomed into the arena. *Iceman (from BTI Iceman...
WWE
#Combat#Wwe News#Streaming Services#Paramount
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Tops ‘Squid Game’ On Nielsen 2021 Original Series Chart In U.S., ‘Luca’ Is No. 1 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer, a drama that debuted on the Fox broadcast network before becoming a Netflix show in 2018, topped Nielsen’s list of the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. (See the full charts below, with the top 15 original, acquired and movie titles.) The 93 total episodes of the series netted more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming during the year, according to the measurement firm’s year-end report. That put it well in front of Squid Game‘s 16.4 billion, but the Korean phenomenon had only nine episodes on Netflix in 2021. Roughly 15% of viewership was tallied by U.S....
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Shotzi Deletes Tweet About Meat Loaf After Criticism

As we previously reported, legendary singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away yesterday at the age of 74. Many people took to social media to eulogize him, but it was WWE’s Shotzi that ended up getting backlash for hers. In a post that she has since deleted, she wrote:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Advertised For Upcoming WWE Show

Drew McIntyre is dealing with legitimate neck issues. During the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, the company wrote him off of television. McIntyre is off the road and underwent medical testing on his neck at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week that...
WWE
411mania.com

WarnerMedia Was Reportedly Not Happy With WWE’s Anti-AEW Comments

As we previously reported, WWE recently took a shot at AEW in a statement, saying their product had ‘gory self-mutilation’ following a bloody street fight on AEW Rampage. That match, between Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, featured Conti and the Bunny get busted open.
WWE
411mania.com

AQA On Misconceptions About Her Time In WWE and Her Release From the Company

In an interview with A Wrestling Gal podcast (via Fightful), AQA spoke about her time in WWE as Zayda Ramier and the misconceptions surround her brief run and subsequent release. She signed with the company in February of last year and debuted in June. She was then released in November. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: MVP On Latest Episode of After The Bell, Brie Bella On Joining Real Dirty Dancing

– MVP is the guest on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and the show is now online. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:. “With a week to go until the Royal Rumble premium live event, Corey is joined by special guest MVP to tackle some of the biggest topics heading into the event and share some of their favorite moments from the Rumble.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Set For Top Match At WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and knocked out Rollins before he was about to get the win. Per the stipulation, The Usos are now banned from next Saturday’s Royal Rumble title match between Rollins and Reigns.
WWE

