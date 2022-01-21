ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

By Reuters
 2 days ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia has resumed ticket sales for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane programme with Singapore that had been suspended until Jan. 20 over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, the health ministry said on Friday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement said the ticket sales resumption follows a risk evaluation on the current COVID-19 situation in both countries.

The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel. Increasing ticket quotas will be based on risk assessments from time to time on the COVID-19 situation in both countries, he said.

Reporting by Liz Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

