ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lesbian couple’s killing, dismemberment sparks outrage in Juarez

By Julian Resendiz
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDYni_0drTSs6m00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Women’s rights and LGBT activists took to the streets of Juarez on Thursday, demanding answers in the murder and dismemberment of a lesbian couple last Sunday.

Chihuahua state police investigators say Nohemi Medina, 28, and Tania Julissa Martinez, also 28, were shot to death, their bodies dismembered, the parts placed in plastic bags and scattered along the Juarez-Povernir Highway.

Activists said Medina and Martinez married last year and were raising Medina’s three children. Initial news reports from Juarez said the women were from El Paso, but state police officials on Thursday told Border Report that Medina was originally from Juarez and Martinez from El Sauzal, Chihuahua, a community along the highway where the body parts were found.

“The authorities are blind towards what is happening. In addition to the widespread violence from drug trafficking, there’s also violence against LGBT people for being LGBT,” said Miguel Angel Jacome, who participated in Thursday’s protest in front of the state police building in Juarez and in the march that followed.

Dozens of transgender migrants arrive at border, want asylum in US

Demonstrators held signs saying, “Sorry for the inconvenience, but we’re being killed” and “I don’t want to feel brave going out, I want to feel safe.” Participants also carried rainbow flags and a large purple banner with black letters stating “We want to be alive, free and without fear.”

More than 500 women have been murdered in Juarez in the past three years, including 172 last year. Mexican police said most of those homicides were drug-related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9m0k_0drTSs6m00
Women’s and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender activists hold signs decrying violence against women and non-binary people in Juarez. (Photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

“There’s obviously a situation of hate towards women and that is something that for all the women here in Juarez worries us,” said Eliana Treviño, a women’s rights advocate and a participant in Thursday’s march.

Chihuahua Attorney General Roberto Fierro said the couple’s killing was not a hate crime.

“In this case, the lines of investigation are linked to the economic activity that both victims were engaged in, and the persons with which they interacted in that environment,” the AG’s Office said in a statement to Border Report.

Gang members kill rival, leave body parts under Christmas tree as warning, Juarez police say

This is not the first time criminals leave body parts along the Juarez-Porvenir and other roads in an area known as the Juarez Valley, across the border from Socorro, Fabens, Tornillo and Fort Hancock, Texas. Mexican authorities in the past have attributed the dismemberment to drug cartels trying to intimidate rivals.

Fierro vowed his office would conduct an objective investigation. “Justice applies equally to all, and we have made much progress in this investigation. We’re following various leads, but a hate crime this is not,” he said in the statement.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Still, the activists say too many women are being killed in Juarez during sex assaults and as the result of domestic violence.

“So far this year, one woman has been murdered here every 45 hours,” said Maritza, a spokeswoman for the groups that organized Thursday’s march. “We demand an end to the violence and that authorities make good on their duty to guarantee the safety of all citizens, men and women, (gay) or straight.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Gang Leader in Mexico Sentenced to 60 Years For Kidnapping

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz—a gang leader in Mexico known as “El Marro” or “The Sledgehammer”—has been sentenced to 60 years in prison over kidnapping, according to authorities in Guanajuato. Yépez Ortiz was arrested on Aug. 2, 2020 following a police shootout. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KFOX 14

Arrests made in connection to dismemberment of El Paso women in Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO — A man and woman were arrested in connection to the deaths of two women of El Paso who were dismembered in Ciudad Juarez. The bodies of Nohemi Medina Martinez and Tania Yulizsa Ramirez were found on the highway Juarez-Porvenir. Mexican officials arrested 25-year-old Jaqueline Isela...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lesbian#Dismemberment#Hate Crime#Domestic Violence#Lgbt#Border Report#Chihuahua#Mexican#Gay
AFP

Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. "We call on Mexican authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists, in particular, to take further steps to prevent attacks on them, including by tackling threats and slurs aimed at them," said Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Suspect accused in New Orleans dismemberment threatened kill ex like ‘Dexter,’ records show

Editor’s note: For more coverage of this story, visit The New Orleans Advocate’s website, nola.com. The suspect in the slaying of a woman whose dismembered remains were found in a freezer inside a bus at their shared New Orleans house is now accused of threatening to cut a former spouse “into pieces” while invoking the name of a fictional serial killer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The El Paso Times

'Don't kill us for being different': Feminist, LGBTQ groups protest lesbian couple's murder in Juárez

Less than three weeks into 2022, 11 women have already been killed in Juárez, including a same-sex couple. Protesters gathered Thursday outside the State Attorney General's office to call for action against the violence. The dismembered remains of two women were found Sunday along a highway outside Juárez. On Tuesday, two more women were killed in the city. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Mexican Crime Organization Kills Mayor 10 Days After Being Sworn Into Office

A crime organization in Mexico is claiming responsibility for the murder of the newly sworn-in mayor of Xoxocotla, according to the Daily Mail. Mayor Benjamin Lopez Palacios was shot and killed at his home in Xoxocotla, a municipality located in the south-central state of Morelos. Palacios was sworn into office just 10 days before his assassination, which an unidentified organized crime group in Mexico claimed responsibility for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three women accused of ‘viciously’ beating JFK Airport worker with his own radio

Three women have been arrested and two airport workers hospitalised after a vicious assault at John F Kennedy Airport.Jordan Nixon and Janessa Torres, both 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, have been charged with brutally beating a gate agent and security guard at the busy New York airport last September – including with the guard’s own radio.“As alleged, the defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “This Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy