UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland.

McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court in the future.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.