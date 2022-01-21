ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxJ8p_0drTSWsu00

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland.

McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court in the future.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WWLP

Syracuse man charged with Bank fraud in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Syracuse has been arrested for allegedly cashing a forged check at the Bank of Utica. In June of 2021, the Utica Police Department received information that someone stole several checks from Carlo Massi Distributors while they were being transported to businesses […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marcy, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oneida, NY
City
Poland, NY
Marcy, NY
Accidents
City
Marcy, NY
Oneida County, NY
Accidents
WWLP

Massena CBP Officers find $24K worth of marijuana in car trunk

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many pounds of marijuana was found in a car attempting to cross the border in Massena. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that officers at the Massena Port of Entry seized multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle on January 20. According to CBP, this was […]
MASSENA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Buggy#Traffic Accident#Wutr#Wpny#The Marcy Town Court#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Poland
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy