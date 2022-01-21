UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland.
McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court in the future.
