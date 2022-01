This week I had the opportunity to meet with staff from the City’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department to celebrate our 100th façade improvement grant here in Madison. To commemorate the occasion, staff made a beautiful poster depicting some of the many façades that have benefited from this program over the years. This program is a great success with very tangible results – we have awarded over $1,285,200 in grants, which have leveraged over $2,503,800 in private investment.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO