ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Propane delivery company busy responding to Ferrellgas customers’ calls

By Anya Tucker
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SP2K4_0drTSPhp00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — NEWS10 has been following the situation with Ferrellgas customers who have been telling us that they are tired of waiting on the propane company to deliver as they watch their tanks hover near empty.

NEWS10 has also received a few emails and calls from Ferrellgas customers who have not had any problems with the company, too. But the situation is certainly keeping First Fuel & Propane and other Capital Region providers busy as they respond to desperate calls from Ferrellgas customers.

Ferrellgas customers continue to face delivery issues

“In the last, you know, couple weeks I would say 20 to 30 Ferrellgas costumers,” said Austin Coon, one of the owners of First Fuel & Propane.

He says, that in 2018, Ferrellgas asked Coon to service their customers after the national propane company failed to make deliveries.

“We actually had a company card for Ferrellgas, and they gave us permission to go fill their tanks. But this year, we are not going to do that,” said Coon.

Ferrellgas facing new complaints over propane delivery delays

Most companies are reluctant to fill up another’s tank citing safety and liability concerns.

Bill #A01451 contains a statute allowing for these kind of fill ups during emergencies. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is sponsoring the bill. It passed four times in the New York State Assembly, but each time failed in the Senate. Santabarbara says he has a now has a new partner with Senator James Skoufis, and he has high hopes for its passage in 2022.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asked Santabarbara if the bill would eliminate liability on the part of another company making an emergency fill. Santabarbara pointed to all the tests that propane companies would do anyway as a safeguard.

New complaints about Ferrellgas delivery issues

“Whether we pass this bill or not, the liability that exists with propane companies exists exactly the same,” he added.

Coon says he is not for the bill.

“I am not a huge fan of it because it gives companies that aren’t doing a good job an escape, and it comes down to safety for us.”

And Coon says he would rather customers make a clean break.

“We’re here. Other companies are here to help them. Family owned companies are the way to go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Fuel Propane#Senate
WWLP

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WWLP

Massena CBP Officers find $24K worth of marijuana in car trunk

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many pounds of marijuana was found in a car attempting to cross the border in Massena. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that officers at the Massena Port of Entry seized multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle on January 20. According to CBP, this was […]
MASSENA, NY
WWLP

Goji Berries sold in New York recalled due to possible severe allergic reactions

NEW YORK (WWTI) — BCS International Corp. is recalling several of their “Dr. Snack Goji Berry” products that have been sold in New York and other states. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall comes after routine sampling was performed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. […]
FOOD SAFETY
WWLP

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
PORT HURON, MI
WWLP

Polito forecasts $31-million increase in unrestricted aid

With state tax revenues continuing to blow past projections, municipal leaders said Friday they are disappointed in Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito's forecast that cities and towns would share a collective $31.5 million hike in the pot of unrestricted local aid they receive from Beacon Hill.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy