ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Plans to Extend Healthcare Coverage to Undocumented Immigrants

By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Voice of America
 5 days ago

California has a health care problem that’s not unique to the...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
The Hill

Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Illegal Immigrants#Governor

Comments / 0

Community Policy