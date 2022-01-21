ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I’m so sorry’: Adele to reschedule Las Vegas shows as COVID delays production

By Greg Haas, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In a tearful message delivered on Instagram , Adele announced that she is rescheduling her appearances at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“I can’t give you what I have right now,” she said in a Thursday social post.

She was scheduled to kick off her residency on Friday, Jan. 21.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew – half my team – are down with COVID. They still are.”

“And it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now,” she said as emotions took over.

“And I’m gutted. I’m gutted. I’m so sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out.” A note on the Instagram page says all dates will be rescheduled.

Visibly shaken as she nears the end of the announcement, she continues to apologize to her fans.

“We’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re going to reschedule all the dates. We’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it where it’s supposed to be.”

Before she stops the video, she breaks down again: “I’m sorry … I’m really sorry. Sorry.”

