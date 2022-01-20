ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fines Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for comments about fans throwing debris at referees

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The NFL has levied a fine against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott was fined $25,000 for postgame comments made in the wake of an NFL wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a person with knowledge of the fine confirmed to USA TODAY Sports . The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the fine.

The outcome seemed inevitable after Prescott encouraged fans who threw debris at officials — and doubled down on the remarks, rather than walking them back, Sunday night.

Prescott apologized Tuesday .

The quarterback was frustrated following a 23-17 loss that ended in a game official colliding with him on a messy attempt to spot the ball. Prescott and the Cowboys thought one more prayer of a play remained. Instead, officials ruled the game — and the Cowboys' season — over after a quarterback draw that began with 14 seconds left netted 17 yards but bled too much time.

Fans began throwing debris , including beer and water bottles, on the field. Officials raced toward a tunnel exit. Prescott was initially told fans hurled trash at players, as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had needed his helmet to deflect a bottle. Prescott said he hadn’t seen that, but he condemned the gesture.

"That’s sad,” Prescott said. “I mean you’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men who come out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed.

“I understand fans and the word ‘fan’ for fanatic. I get that too. But to know everything we put into this day in and day out, try our hardest, nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose. For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

Then a reporter told Prescott that fans were actually aiming at the officiating crew.

“Credit to them then,” Prescott said. “Yeah, credit to them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqsQ3_0drTRs4Z00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sits on the turf after a second-half play against the San Francisco 49ers. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports

Prescott did not walk back the remark when a reporter asked him to clarify: Did he mean to encourage fans who threw debris? Was he that upset with the officiating?

“Yeah,” Prescott said. “If they weren’t at us, and if the fans felt the same way as us and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. As I said, I’m sure a fan would be the same. Feel the same way we do.”

Tuesday, the NBA referees association issued a statement calling for accountability .

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” the association tweeted. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”

Prescott apologized three hours later.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott wrote in a series of tweets Tuesday. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.

“That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

'Super Bowl or nothing': Cowboys' offseason priorities after disappointing playoff exit

NFL mock draft: Three QBs land in top 20 picks of first round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILBTw_0drTRs4Z00
Dak Prescott speaks during a press conference following the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ron Jenkins, AP

Prescott signed a mega-extension with the Cowboys last March, a $160 million deal that will keep him in Dallas through at least 2024. He returned from a 2020 season-ending gruesome ankle injury to lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and an NFC East title. Dallas was the lone team to lose at home in the wild-card weekend.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter: @JoriEpstein

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL fines Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for comments about fans throwing debris at referees

Comments / 3

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Meet the Dallas Cowboys fan Renee Cummings who went viral

At Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game versus the San Francisco 49ers, cameras captured several disappointed fans who were in the stands according to WFFA 8. One fan in particular who’s photo went viral was Renee Cummings wearing her Ezekiel Elliott jersey as she was captured with a “not impressed” look.
NFL
FanSided

Michael Irvin knows exactly who to blame for Cowboys playoff failure

Michael Irvin puts the onus on Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys season coming to an unceremonious end. Forget the final play of the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing season-ending 23-17 loss to San Francisco. Yes, Dak Prescott needed to get down earlier and/or the play call should have been anything else besides the bizarre quarterback draw that Mike McCarthy is still defending to someone somewhere.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo’s wife Candice Crawford

Tony Romo is an absolute legend of the NFL. The career Dallas Cowboy had a thirteen-year stint in Texas, before retiring in 2016. After that, he went into broadcasting, where he is today. However, he was not alone in this NFL path. With him was his wife, Candice Crawford. Due to his football fame, everything is known about Tony Romo, but his wife remains somewhat of a mystery. To really learn a lot about their life and how she helped shape the Cowboys legend, here is Tony Romo’s wife Candice Crawford.
NFL
Awful Announcing

This is why they won’t shut up about the Cowboys

Last night, Fox Sports PR sent this tweet. Perhaps after a near decade into their existence, FS1 daily shows are starting to regularly get more viewers than their ESPN counterparts?. Not wanting that narrative to fester, ESPN PR sent their own tweet. Get Up airs the earliest in the day...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - & for Tony Romo

With two simple words of analysis following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend that yet again ends the Super Bowl hopes of a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough, Jimmy Johnson sharply framed the woes of his old team.
NFL
Sporting News

Ezekiel Elliott's reaction to final play of Cowboys-49ers game revealed in NFL Films video

Ezekiel Elliott had the same reaction as everyone else watching the end of the Cowboys-49ers game: confusion and disbelief. On the final play of Sunday's NFC wild-card matchup, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball up the middle and took it inside San Francisco's 30-yard line. The Cowboys had no timeouts remaining, so the offensive unit sprinted to the line of scrimmage in order to spike the ball and stop the clock.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#49ers#American Football#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott#Usa Today Sports#Slaternfl
99.9 KTDY

Cowboys Fans Incensed After Packers/49ers Video Surfaces

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are a special breed. They truly love their NFL franchise with a white-hot loyalty that, to be honest, prevents them from being functioning members of the "world of reasonable people". There's nothing wrong with that. It's just that Cowboys fans don't see their awkward fandom the way the fans of all the other NFL teams see their fandom.
NFL
NBC Sports

Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb didn’t show up for Cowboys

Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need to step up in the biggest games. And Irvin called out the Cowboys’ star players for not stepping up.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prior to the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys committed to star quarterback Dak Prescott with a massive four-year, $160 million contract. In the first year of his new deal, Dak was unable to live up to the hype for this year’s Cowboys team. With expectations to make a deep postseason run, the Dallas squad fell in a disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Steve Young said about Jimmy Garoppolo’s injuries, 49ers’ chances vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the San Francisco 49ers' second of the week. That's good news for the quarterback's availability against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Not that there was ever any doubt that Garoppolo would play. He is pretty banged up, though. Not only has Garoppolo been dealing with the pain of throwing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, but now, he is dealing with a right shoulder sprain.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Harsh Message For Cowboys

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs. “I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
GV Wire

Why the Cowboys Won’t Win Another Super Bowl Under Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys truly are America’s Team. They draw the most eyeballs (an average of 41.5 million viewers this past Sunday) and generate the most discussion. Days after the Cowboys’ home loss to San Francisco, fans still are questioning how a team “with so much talent” could go one-and-done in the playoffs, complaining about the officiating, and debating coach Mike McCarthy’s future.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

362K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy