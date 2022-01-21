ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS: Certain travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter US

By Marcos Icahuate, Jenny Day
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security made an announcement regarding certain individuals needing to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States through land...

