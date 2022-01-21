James Akinjo earns a spot on the Sporting News Midseason All-America team

WACO, TX — After a stellar first half of the season, Baylor guard James Akinjo was one of five players on the Sporting News Midseason All-America first team.

This season, the transfer from Arizona is tied with LJ Cryer for the team lead with 13.9 points per game and is first in the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game.

The other four players that joined him on the team were Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Paolo Banchero of Duke and Kofi Cockburn of Illinois.

Akinjo has missed the majority of the Bears’ past two games with an injury. It’s still up in the air whether or not he will play in Baylor’s next game, when the Bears travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on January 22 at 2:00 pm.

