Significant Health Benefits Seen With Meeting ATS Air Quality Standard

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Meeting the American Thoracic Society (ATS)-recommended air quality standards (limit long-term fine particular matter to 8 µg/m3) would yield significant health benefits, according to a study published recently in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. Kevin R. Cromar, Ph.D.,...

Meeting ATS-Recommended Air Quality Standards Would Save Thousands of Lives

Newswise — Jan. 13, 2022─ A paper published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society presents research discussing how new air quality standards recommended by the American Thoracic Society have the potential to prevent more illness and death than standards adopted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This study is part of the annual ATS/Marron Institute Health of the Air report.
What Are The Health Benefits Of Fresh Air?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With temps soaring into the 30s Tuesday, many Minnesotans couldn’t wait to get outside. They soaked up some sun while also taking in deep breaths. We wanted to know: What are the health benefits of fresh air? And why do we feel called to it?
Entire state meets 2010 air quality standard after Rhinelander mill reduces sulfur dioxide pollution

Federal and state environmental regulators announced Wednesday that the Rhinelander area has met the most recent federal air quality standard for sulfur dioxide, bringing the entire state into compliance. The pollutant largely stems from burning fossil fuels at power plants and other industrial facilities. The Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill in Rhinelander...
DATA: Air quality in Michigan cities

This interactive chart tracks air quality in select Michigan cities and regions. Use the dropdown menu to make selections. The data is provided by the U.S. EPA AirNow program. The program website explains:. “It’s designed to protect public health by providing forecast and real-time observed air quality information across the...
Mesa County Public Health issues air quality advisory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Public Health, the cold weather conditions have caused fine particulate matter concentrations to climb into the moderate category on Saturday. The organization issued an air quality advisory from Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. The health department says people most vulnerable...
Eaton Plant Recognized with Air Quality Award

Since 2004, the Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency (AB Air Quality) - formerly the Western North Carolina Regional Air Quality Agency - has been giving special recognition to local businesses and other organizations that have gone above and beyond air quality rules and regulations to implement voluntary, innovative programs that reduce air pollution in our region. This year, AB Air Quality presented its Clean Air Excellence Award to Eaton Corporation.
CMS Exchange Plan Rule Addresses Equity, Quality, Standardization

"With this proposed rule, we are working to ensure the Marketplaces are a model for accessible, affordable, inclusive coverage—particularly for eligible individuals who have thought comprehensive coverage was out of reach."— CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure On December 27, 2021, CMS released its annual proposed rule governing Marketplace plans. The agency states that this notice of benefit and payment parameters is intended to "improve shopping for healthcare coverage, establish rules to ensure people can access care, and advance health equity for consumers purchasing Marketplace coverage … particularly for eligible individuals who have thought comprehensive coverage was out of reach.” To achieve these aims, the rule includes the following four proposals below as well as others designed to further stabilize the exchanges.
Health optimization and a better quality of life

Feel better, Look better, and Perform better with Titan Medical Center. Call or Text 727-389-3220 Today. Mention this and get $25 dollars off any service or therapy. www.titanmedicalcenter.com.
High quality standards recognised at orthopaedic hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has been named as a National Joint Registry Quality Data Provider after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits. The certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to...
Rural, Urban Disparities Seen for Quality of Home Health Care

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There are significant and persistent differences in quality of care between rural and urban home health agencies, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Rural Health. Chenjuan Ma, Ph.D., from New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing...
Wisconsin Now Meets Latest Sulfur Dioxide Air Quality Standard

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the Rhinelander area will be formally redesignated to attainment of the most recent federal air quality standard for sulfur dioxide. Analyses of air monitoring and modeling data show that air concentrations of sulfur dioxide in the area...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
