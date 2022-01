AUSTIN, Texas — Austin mom Mariette Hummel wasted no time in getting her COVID-19 vaccine. To protect her unborn baby and her family, she knew that was the best option. "Pregnant women are also at risk," said Hummel. "Especially when they're unvaccinated. I've heard from my doctors that it can, it can affect your body, your placenta, your baby, differently than a cold or flu."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO