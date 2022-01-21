ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

WATCH: Driver Loses Control Trying To Weave Through Traffic, Crashes Down Embankment In Sacramento

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMrIf_0drTPiQ700

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento.

The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue.

Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of the vehicle they had just passed, they lost control of the vehicle and crossed three lanes before crashing down an embankment.

The driver was the only person who could be seen in the car at the time of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The California Highway Patrol says, despite the aggressiveness, the driver of the sedan didn’t commit road rage.

“It didn’t seem like it was a highway violence or roadway incident,” said California Highway Patrol Officer A.J. McTaggart.

So, what does count as a road rage incident?

“Was there any damage, was anything thrown, was anybody injured? If the answers to those questions are no, no and no then essentially there’s no crime that occurred,” McTaggart said.

Drivers we spoke to say the CHP may be setting the bar too high.

Atif Ahmadi is new to the driving scene with a permit. He says tailgating like the driver in the video would prompt him to call the police.

“I pray that something like that never happens to me,” Ahmadi said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roadway fatalities increased 7.2% from 2019 to 2020 nationwide, but the California Highway Patrol expects that number to grow because, during a big chunk of that time, freeways weren’t nearly as packed due to the pandemic.

“There are more people on the roadway now than there were in 2020,” McTaggart said. “Because there are more people on the roadway, that number is inclined to go up.”

“Traffic is always insane every single day,” Ahmadi said.

CBS13 did try to reach out to the owner of the vehicle involved we did not hear back.

Comments / 19

Kioko Martins
1d ago

yup this crazy i saw a guy today in a Buick LeSabre driving just like this down Watt Ave i just smh 😬🤔 it will happen to him if he keeps thinking he's on a race track so sad glad no one got hurt i just caught up with him at all 4 lights dang nabit 😂

Reply
10
Citizen-001
1d ago

Just another bad/dangerous driver. California has way too many now days. Testing was dumbed down.

Reply
10
Justin Sane
1d ago

that's what the driver gets for driving to fast and cutting someone off. too bad they didn't die to learn their lesson

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspected In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Elk Grove Officer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Elk Grove Police officer has died after being hit head-on by a vehicle on Hwy. 99 Friday, and now investigators believe that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Around 5:13 a.m. Friday, CHP dispatch received the call of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 99 near 47th Ave. While CHP units were headed to the area, a 911 caller said the driver was involved in a crash with a police motorcycle officer near 12th Avenue, according to a statement from CHP – South Sacramento. Officers at the scene of the...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘You Take Your Chances’: Several Cars Stripped Of Catalytic Converters At Sacramento Airport Economy Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Acres of cars were all lined up at Sacramento International Airport with the owners long gone on a plane out of town — and it set the perfect scene for thieves. “I hate to say but you take your chances with a thousand cars here and hope yours isn’t one of them,” said Mike Moss. Moss came back from his trip with his car in one piece, but that’s not the case for other travelers. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested five suspects this week after they were caught with roughly a half dozen catalytic converters stolen from cars parked...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Killed By Car In Crash Near Pleasant Grove

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into a crash that killed a pedestrian in Sutter County. This happened just before 5 a.m. Friday morning on Natomas Rd. near Keyes Rd., south of Pleasant Grove. California Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected DUI Driver Who Hit And Killed Officer Was On Probation For Prior DUI Conviction

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The wrong-way driver accused of a DUI in a head-on crash that killed Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan has a history of drunk driving offenses. Jermaine Walton, 31, was arrested after Friday’s crash along Hwy. 99 in South Sacramento and was hit with several charges, including DUI and murder. In 2017, Walton was arrested for DUI and driving with a blood-alcohol level of over 0.08 percent. He was ordered to jail time, work project time, and mandatory classes — but never completed them. “The public record shows he didn’t’ really do those things,” said Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel. So...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

CHP Makes ‘Largest Fentanyl Bust’ In San Joaquin Valley History

MERCED (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol said the largest fentanyl bust in San Joaquin Valley history was made this week in the Merced area. Officers in the area pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The CHP said several factors were observed that led the officers to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity. A K9 officer alerted his handler to the odor of drugs in the exterior of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered around 75 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl. Investigators say the estimated street value of the pills is approximately $3 million, larger than any fentanyl seizure in the valley ever before. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both arrested and face charges related to the bust. The CHP says fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Authorities say one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to half a million people.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arden-Area Truck Crash Knocked Out Power To 1,400 Customers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – About 1,400 SMUD customers were in the dark Thursday morning after a truck knocked out power to the area. The crash happened along Watt Avenue near Hyde Way. The driver hit a power pole and continued through a fence, getting stuck. The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured. He is not being suspected of DUI, the CHP says. There may be other factors in the crash, they say. It appears this isn’t the first time that someone has hit the fence in this spot. There are several metal poles that were pushed over in the crash. SMUD workers restored power to customers in the 6 a.m. hour Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Accused Of Catalytic Converter Theft At Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are in custody accused of stealing catalytic converters from unattended cars parked at Sacramento International Airport, authorities said Friday. Steven Rush, 42, and Nicholas Madden, 35, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and face charges of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies working at the airport responded shortly before midnight Thursday to a report of suspects looking underneath parked cars in the Economy Parking Lot. CCTV cameras captured the two men removing what looked like a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles. Deputies pulled over the suspects as they were traveling through the parking lot and located four catalytic converters inside of their car, including the one that was captured on CCTV moments before. Also found inside the suspect vehicle were tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. The sheriff’s office also confirmed three other arrests were made on Tuesday for grand theft and attempted catalytic converter thefts at the airport. Further information regarding those arrests was not released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tributes For Fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan Pour In From Law Enforcement Across The Region

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tragedy struck Friday as an Elk Grove police officer was killed in a head-on crash by a wrong-way driver suspected of a DUI. Tributes from law enforcement agencies poured in all day Friday for Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who was a six-year veteran of the force. Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright said Friday afternoon that Lenehan was a husband and father of two children. He was reportedly heading to work on his department motorcycle while in uniform when he was hit on Highway 99 in South Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle involved — Jermaine J. Walton, 31, of...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weave#Embankment#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle Near Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle is under investigation in Sacramento County. Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a pedestrian was walking along Elverta Road near 16 Street when he was hit by a car. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to the CHP. The driver cooperated with the CHP investigation. Thick fog throughout the Sacramento region has, at times, led to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s unknown if that played a factor in this incident.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist Killed In South Sacramento Collision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in South Sacramento, police said Wednesday evening. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a crash involving a motorcycle and one other vehicle happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Florin Road and Munson Way. The motorcyclist — only describe as an adult man — suffered major injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sacramento police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen, 16, Arrested After Several Gunshots Detected In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile hall after several shots were fired in a South Sacramento neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a ShotSpotter alert dispatched deputies to six different locations within close proximity to one another near in a field. A total of 13 shots were fired. More shots from a nearby location were detected by ShotSpotter as deputies were heading to the area. According to deputies, a suspect vehicle with four individuals inside was spotted at the scene. The vehicle was pulled over and one of the occupants, the 16-year-old who was later arrested, was found with a gun and ammunition. Shell casings were also located at the original ShotSpotter activation location along Maynard Way, which is on the east side of Highway 99 between the 47th Avenue and Florin Road exits. The person arrested faces several weapons charges and is being held without bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Killing Of Woman Near Florin Light Rail Station

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have made an arrest in the death of Michelle Benavidez, a 29-year-old woman whose body was found near a Sacramento light rail station last year. A man who is already behind bars has been named as a suspect in her death. On May 14, 2021, just after 1 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers were called out to the Florin Road Light Rail station following reports of a woman who was dead in the area. The woman had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department. Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

‘This Hits Hard For Us’: Officer Ty Lenehan Remembered By His Elk Grove PD ‘Family’

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — At a podium, late Friday afternoon, in front of the city hall, the Elk Grove police chief stood next to a photo of a fallen officer to do something he has never had to do: announce a death in the line of duty for one of his own. The emotions could be seen and heard in Chief Timothy Albright’s voice as he looked out into cameras live streaming his update about the death of Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan who was killed in a head-on crash in Sacramento less than 12 hours before the press conference. Lenehan was part...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Frightening’: Family Thankful For Arrest Eight Months After Woman’s Murder At Sacramento Light Rail Station

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made eight months after a deadly attack near a Sacramento light rail station. Diego Salazar helped his sister place balloons and candles at the Florin Road Light Rail Station, marking a spot that will always trigger some of his family’s worse pain and deepest loss. “There’s nothing that can prepare you for that,” Salazar told CBS13. Last May, firefighters found the body of Salazar’s niece near the station. Michelle Benavidez, 29, had been brutally attacked. Now, eight months later, Sacramento Police arrested 22-year-old Jaquane Baldwin-Badger. “But there’s no justice or closure,” Salazar said. “It’s more so accountability....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Woman, 20, Reported Missing Found Dead In Crash Off I-80 In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who had been reported missing several days ago has been found dead in a crash off of Interstate 80 in Natomas. The crash scene was found early Tuesday morning off of the westbound side of the freeway at the West El Camino Avenue onramp. It’s unclear exactly how long ago the crash happened, but authorities at the scene believe at least several days had passed before it was discovered. Investigators believe the sedan had crashed off of the freeway, across from the West Camino Avenue onramp, going over the right shoulder. The sedan then struck a tree and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies North Highlands Homeowner Shot Dead During Burglary

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The North Highlands homeowner shot dead with his own gun after an intruder entered his home earlier this week has been identified. A Sacramento County coroner identified the victim as Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov, 62. The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When Mironov confronted the suspect, the suspect fatally shot him. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that there still has been no arrest. No suspect information was available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oregon Man Arrested By Authorities After Chase Starting In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County arrested an Oregon man on several charges after he allegedly led them on a pursuit. On January 18 just after 1 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly conducted a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near the Bell Rd. exit. Due to the dangerous position of the stopped vehicle, the deputy asked the driver to exit the freeway, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy followed the driver, who then stayed on the freeway and instead, allegedly led the deputy on a pursuit. The suspect driver allegedly made unsafe lane changes, in an apparent attempt to get away. About 20 miles into the chase, CHP officers disable the suspect’s tires using a spike strip. Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Anthony Elmore of Medford, Oregon. Inside Elmore’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found a collapsible metal baton, two 31-round Glock magazines, and a realistic-looking Glock 19 BB gun. Elmore was arrested on charges of reckless evading, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a baton.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Officer’s Accidental Shooting In Sacramento Hospital Raises Safety Concerns

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An accidental shooting by an off-duty Oakdale police officer inside a Sacramento hospital room is prompting questions about safety concerns. That officer shot himself while he was visiting a relative who is a patient. The officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The off-duty Oakdale police officer was inside a hospital room at Sutter General Hospital with his family member and was about to go for a walk when he began handling his weapon and it went off— the gunshot striking his own body, according to the Oakdale Police Chief Jerry Ramar A Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Accused Of Shooting At CHP Officer In Yuba County Identified As Oroville Man

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the Oroville man arrested and accused of shooting at a California Highway Patrol Officer following a Chase that ended in Yuba County over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Aaron Tobias Quinn, 44, faces one count of attempted murder of a peace officer. According to the California Highway Patrol Oroville, an officer attempted to stop Quinn for speeding in the Oroville area Sunday morning. Quinn allegedly failed to yield and led a chase through several county roads across Butte and Yuba counties. Quinn reportedly lost control and crashed the vehicle into a power pole along La Porte Road in Yuba County. He then got out of the car and began firing at a CHP officer at the scene, authorities said. The CHP said the officer returned fire and Quinn was seriously injured. Quinn remained in the hospital as of Tuesday and in the CHP’s custody. The investigation remains ongoing.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy