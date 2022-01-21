ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Police pursuit, fiery crash near 76th and Fairmount, 3 hurt

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049A5z_0drTPhXO00

Three people were injured after a police pursuit ended with a fiery crash on Thursday.

Milwaukee police attempted to make a traffic stop near Villard and Fond Du Lac around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver refused to stop, drove recklessly, and a pursuit began.

Police ended the pursuit, however, the driver continued to drive recklessly, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a tree near 76th and Fairmount, according to police.

The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire.

TMJ4
76th and Fairmount

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, the driver, was arrested. He suffered serious injuries.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee, a passenger, was also arrested and had serious injuries.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, also sustained serious injuries.

All were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive.

Police say guns and narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fairmount#Guns#Old Milwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy