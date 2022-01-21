ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs, wife Nicole Hocking expecting first baby together: 'Here we go y’all!'

By Mariah Haas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are about to become a family of three. The "Hurricane" crooner announced on...

The singer revealed on social media Thursday that he and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child – a boy. “Here we go y’all!” Combs said. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”
Country music hitmaker Luke Combs, 31, recently took to Twitter to announce that his wife, Nicole, 28, is pregnant with the first child for the couple married in August 2020. "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolecombs," tweeted the "Forever After All" vocalist about the news. The post was accompanied by a picture of the couple holding an ultrasound photo that highlighted the sex of the baby in her womb.
Luke Combs’ wife Nicole took to her Instagram just minutes ago (1/20) to announce that the couple is expecting their first child, a boy. Nicole wrote on Instagram, “This may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”
Congrats to Luke Combs and his wife Nicole as they announce they are expecting their first child this Spring!. Heading to social media to share the news – Luke posted, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”
