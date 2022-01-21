ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘My show ain’t ready’: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency

By Michael Sun and Laura Snapes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgVDQ_0drTPXf000
Adele has postponed her three-month residency of shows in Las Vegas due to Covid. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Adele has been forced to delay her three-month Las Vegas residency after Covid hit the production.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer announced in a tearful Instagram post. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew … are down with Covid – they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

An Instagram post from Adele

The residency, titled Weekends with Adele, was due to begin on 21 January at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace casino, celebrating her highly lauded album 30 , which topped music charts in the UK, Australia and the US. Its first single, Easy On Me – an appeal to her ex-husband and young son for grace after she ended her marriage – broke records upon its release, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” Adele told fans. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [here].

Related: Security, intimacy and money: why Adele is going to Las Vegas

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now and I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

Tickets to the show cost between $85 (£62) and more than $5000 (£3684) for platinum packages – before travel and accommodation in Nevada. Tickets in premium seating areas were selling for tens of thousands on resale websites.

Fans voiced their annoyance with the last-minute decision. “Not Adele rescheduling after already buying plane tickets, show tickets & getting a hotel room,” wrote one .

Another tweeted that “cancellations are written into her set list... Wembley, now Vegas. What about Hyde Park? Putting a show like this on in a pandemic and without a plan B wasn’t strategic.”

A British fan named David tweeted: “‘Christmas gift gone pear shaped as my wife and daughter are on the way to meet me in Vegas and unfortunately Adele has had to cancel.”

But Adele’s Instagram post also received support from sympathetic admirers. BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James quoted “Adele’s own advice when she was on the radio with me a few months ago”: “Trust the process, go with your gut, it’s also Friday, so it’s the weekend! Cheer up! Wayyy ayyyy!”

The poet Amanda Gorman commented: “We love you – thank you for doing what is right even when it isn’t easy.”

Glennon Doyle, the self-help guru whose work proved revelatory to Adele after her divorce, posted: “Covid is killing us mentally because no one is showing us how to adjust our expectations of ourselves and others. We are killing ourselves trying to make things work like they worked in the old world and we can’t do it. We cannot make things work but it feels like we aren’t allowed to say that. Because no one is brave enough to say: No. this cannot be done right now. Enough. But you did, and it is going to free people, I swear to God. You are a beautiful leader even when you don’t know you are leading. Go easy on you.”

Other singers including Adam Lambert, the country star Reba McEntire and Pink also voiced their support. “Sweetheart I have been there,” Pink wrote. “The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

Adele’s residency has been highly anticipated by fans and critics. The Guardian described her as a “slyly subversive fit for a Vegas residency”, bringing an album about the aftermath of blowing up her life to a “place synonymous with light entertainment and celebrating adult milestones”. She joins a lineage of artists including Elvis Presley, Celine Dion and Britney Spears to take up the Vegas mantle.

Vegas will also mark a shift towards more intimate shows for an artist known for her chatty, conversational style of touring, with the residency taking place in a relatively small 4,100-seat venue compared with Adele’s previous world tours. In 2017 she revealed to a stadium audience in New Zealand that “touring isn’t something I’m good at … I don’t know if I will ever tour again”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Independent

Adele says ‘she’s embarrassed’ as she announces rescheduled Las Vegas shows in teary-eyed Insta message

Adele says “she’s embarrassed” as she announced in a teary-eyed Instagram video she has been forced to rescheduled all of her Las Vegas shows.The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in the video posted to Instagram on Thursday.The entertainer said that all of the shows would be rescheduled, and blamed it on “delivery delays and Covid”.“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele breaks down in tears as she shares heartbreaking Las Vegas news with fans

Adele has shared an emotional, tearful video as she cancels her Las Vegas residency. The singer broke down as she apologized to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed". Sat in a hotel room wearing a black jumper and no make-up the superstar was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that they have "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Tearful Adele pulls plug on Las Vegas show

A tearful Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency Thursday, a day before it was due to begin. The Grammy Award-winning superstar said her sold-out show was not ready, blaming "delivery delays and Covid." "Iâm so sorry, but my show ainât ready,â she said in a video posted to Instagram. "Weâve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but weâve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Adele fans who paid up to £22k for tickets are furious after singer cancels Vegas residency shows

Adele fans who bought exorbitantly priced tickets to her Las Vegas residency are furious with the singer for cancelling the shows last minute. In a teary-eyed video, shared 24 hours before opening night, Adele announced that Covid-related delays had forced her to reschedule all of her Las Vegas shows.“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday (20 January). “Half my crew and team are down with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” the Grammy winner continued, adding that she was “gutted” over the decision...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Glennon Doyle
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Adele
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

All of Katy Perry's surreal and stunning Las Vegas outfits

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday with a stunning - and surreal - array of outfits from a sunset gown to a mod dress and red leather chaps. The singer wowed fans with seven outfit changes in the 95-minute set that included her hits from the past decade and featured confetti, rainbows, and larger-than-life set pieces including a mushroom, a toilet and toilet paper, and a giant rocking horse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘one-off talent’ and ‘powerhouse’ rocker Meat Loaf

Singer Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to Meat Loaf saying she is “shocked and saddened” following his death aged 74.The American singer, best known for his hit Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy, died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.He had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in some 65 movies.Welsh singer Tyler, who released a compilation album with Meat Loaf in 1989 titled Heaven & Hell, wrote on Twitter: “I am shocked & saddened by the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Photo Archive#Cbs Getty Images Adele
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Neighbours star dies suddenly aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has tragically passed away in her sleep, aged 34. Fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to the child star, who starred on the soap as Sky Mangel. In a statement, her family confirmed that Miranda had passed away in...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

124K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy