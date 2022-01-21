ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Housing project planned for IBM County Club land

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNDc5_0drTPF1A00

TOWN OF UNION – A dilapidated relic of IBM’s glory days is another step closer to demolition with the announcement of a development plan.

The Agency has announced an agreement with Rochester-based Conifer Realty and LeChase Construction to demolish the former IBM Country Club on Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union.

The developers plan to build a 75 unit affordable housing complex aimed at working families making 30% to 90% of the area median income.

Conifer’s proposal estimates the cost of the development at between twelve and fifteen million dollars.

It plans to apply for affordable housing tax credits from the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal.

The three story apartment complex will be fully ADA compliant and offer a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Plus there will be green space developed into a park and play space.

The Agency has had an option on the property going back to 2018 but hadn’t previously been able to find a developer.

Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance which includes the Agency, says narrowing their request for housing project proposals may have helped to spur the deal.

“It’s an attractive site, the beauty of the landscape behind you. It’s an important corridor, so it’s a convenient location for housing. You’re connected to amenities like the mall and Wegmans and shopping there. So, it was just all the right pieces but I do credit a lot to the willingness of the public sector and our county and town partners to come in and say, ‘Hey, this is important to us too,'” she said.

Duncan says Broome County and the Town of Union have pledged up to a combined two million dollars in grant funding to assist with remediation and demolition of the existing structure along with other site work.

She says the development will complement the neighboring Fairmont Park community.

The Agency plans to sell the parcel for the same amount it’s paying for it, $300,000.

Duncan hopes work can begin by late summer or early fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 3

Related
News Channel 34

DEC says it is not banning wood burning

BINGHAMTON, NY- Back in 2019, the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) was passed and it aims to reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. The Climate Action Council is made up of 22 members. The council has been looking at ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and one […]
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 34

Palmieri proposes property tax exemptions for low-income seniors

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mayor Palmieri announced two legislative proposals today that would assist low-income seniors in the City of Utica. “These are the very people that have been the foundation of our great city. The fact that they are making this minimal amount of money and then jeopardizing the fact that they may lose […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

National Grid customers hit with rate increase in February

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for the National Grid set to take effect on February 1st. Along with the rate increase, National Grid says that they will focus on energy efficiency, new technology to help their customers manage energy use, and alternatives for heating […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town Of Union, NY
Government
City
Town Of Union, NY
Town Of Union, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Uban Construction#Ibm County Club#Agency#Ibm Country Club#Ada#The Leadership Alliance#Wegmans#The Town Of Union
News Channel 34

Hochul signs bill allowing absentee voting through 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday, allowing people to vote with an absentee ballot through the end of the year, due to COVID. Democrats in the state legislature recently passed the bill, but expanding absentee voting has not been popular with New York voters. Back in November, New Yorkers voted […]
ELECTIONS
News Channel 34

Sheriff Maciol re-elected to NYSSA Executive Committee

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Robert Maciol has been re-elected to the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee at the 2022 88th Annual Winter Training Conference in Albany. Sheriff Maciol works with other Sheriffs from across NYS to further the association’s efforts in improving and […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Channel 34

Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th. 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22. […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Mayor Palmieri outlines police and gun reform for Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, January 13th, Mayor Robert Palmieri announced two new legislative proposals aimed at fighting the ongoing gun violence problem in the City of Utica and supporting local police reform. Over the past year, Mayor Palmieri has been working with the city Advisory Committee to explore and establish new and better […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy