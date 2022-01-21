Housing project planned for IBM County Club land

TOWN OF UNION – A dilapidated relic of IBM’s glory days is another step closer to demolition with the announcement of a development plan.

The Agency has announced an agreement with Rochester-based Conifer Realty and LeChase Construction to demolish the former IBM Country Club on Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union.

The developers plan to build a 75 unit affordable housing complex aimed at working families making 30% to 90% of the area median income.

Conifer’s proposal estimates the cost of the development at between twelve and fifteen million dollars.

It plans to apply for affordable housing tax credits from the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal.

The three story apartment complex will be fully ADA compliant and offer a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Plus there will be green space developed into a park and play space.

The Agency has had an option on the property going back to 2018 but hadn’t previously been able to find a developer.

Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance which includes the Agency, says narrowing their request for housing project proposals may have helped to spur the deal.

“It’s an attractive site, the beauty of the landscape behind you. It’s an important corridor, so it’s a convenient location for housing. You’re connected to amenities like the mall and Wegmans and shopping there. So, it was just all the right pieces but I do credit a lot to the willingness of the public sector and our county and town partners to come in and say, ‘Hey, this is important to us too,'” she said.

Duncan says Broome County and the Town of Union have pledged up to a combined two million dollars in grant funding to assist with remediation and demolition of the existing structure along with other site work.

She says the development will complement the neighboring Fairmont Park community.

The Agency plans to sell the parcel for the same amount it’s paying for it, $300,000.

Duncan hopes work can begin by late summer or early fall.

