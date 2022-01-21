ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson man wounded in Governor Street shooting

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Governor Street late Thursday afternoon. The victim, 23-year-old, was...

patersontimes.com

City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man beat roommate to death using a rock, authorities say

A man killed his roommate by striking him in the head with a rock during a dispute on Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Raymond Menafield, 40, of Paterson, allegedly engaged in the dispute with his roommate at around 6:20 a.m. in their 12th Avenue apartment. It escalated to Menafield using a rock to strike the victim leading to the death of the 39-year-old man, identified by his initials as M.B.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Several actors shoot Paterson man on Godwin Avenue

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 30-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:53 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, authorities said. Authorities said the...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Icy roads lead to 80 accidents in Paterson

The overnight rain that led to icy roadways on Wednesday morning led to 80 vehicle accidents in Paterson. Many roadways, both side streets and primary roads, were exceedingly icy at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Some Passaic County roads, such as Union Avenue, were covered in a layer of ice.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man allegedly shot man, threatened to kill woman

A man allegedly shot a man and threatened to kill a woman on Rosa Parks Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Calvin Holmes, 34, of Paterson, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, and terroristic threats.
PATERSON, NJ
