Paterson man wounded in Governor Street shooting

A man killed his roommate by striking him in the head with a rock during a dispute on Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Raymond Menafield, 40, of Paterson, allegedly engaged in the dispute with his roommate at around 6:20 a.m. in their 12th Avenue apartment. It escalated to Menafield using a rock to strike the victim leading to the death of the 39-year-old man, identified by his initials as M.B.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO