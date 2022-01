Tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11 featured an exceptional undercover mission for Lucy, but also a sad breakup at the end. For most of the episode, we saw the character doing her best to show her skills in a storyline all about risks and big bets. Yet, at the end it was a revelation from Whistler that put her in a state of despair. As it turned out, Tori Anderson’s character had a girlfriend from before she moved out to Hawaii named Cara, and it’s someone she technically never broke up with. Instead, she just thought things would fizzle out on her own.

