Major Hearthstone Update Will Bring Battleground Buddies

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard’s Hearthstone has been a popular mobile game since 2014, and it’s been an ever-changing game ever since. There’s a new major update coming that will bring some neat new additions to Hearthstone. This update will add Battleground Buddies to the game among other things. Battleground...

