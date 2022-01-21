ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Over $400,000 worth of narcotics seized by Lafayette PD

By Seth Linscombe
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit intercepted a large amount of narcotics in the Lafayette area.

According to Lafayette Police, on Jan. 17, the narcotics unit recovered approximately 3.1 pounds of crystal meth and over 2 pounds of cocaine with a total street value of $429,000.

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to result in the identification and apprehension of suspects.

