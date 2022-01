Aaron Jarvis is the 2022 Latin America Amateur champion and will be the first player in history from the Cayman Islands to play in The Masters and Open Championship. The win didn’t come easily, Jarvis was three behind leader Roberto Nieves to start the day. Three birdies on his first five holes put him into contention, but a bogey on the eighth hole and a double on the ninth dropped him back to four-under par and seemingly out of the running. To Jarvis’ credit, he battled back and birdied 10 and 12. When Jarvis hit his approach on the 15h hole from the right rough to two feet, he found himself back in the thick of the race.

