ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Children with COVID-19-related inflammatory syndrome can fully recover heart function

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZVg8_0drTNi4100
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a new study from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, researchers found children who develop COVID-19-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also called MIS-C, begin recovering in the first week of hospital discharge and fully recover normal heart function within three months.

The findings suggest children diagnosed with MIS-C can gradually resume playing competitive sports within three months.

MIS-C can appear in children four to six weeks after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. It can cause inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, and gastrointestinal organs.

About 80%-85% of MIS-C cases have involved the heart’s left ventricle.

The syndrome shares some characteristics with Kawasaki disease, a leading cause of acquired heart disease among young children in the U.S., with an average age of onset of 2.

MIS-C, however, is associated with more profound inflammation.

In the study, researchers detail heart damage and recovery during three to four months of follow-up in 60 children with MIS-C admitted to two Philadelphia hospitals between April 2020 and January 2021.

None of the children, who were on average 10 years old, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 before the onset of MIS-C symptoms.

Their results were compared with those of 60 children, on average 11.5 years old, who had no known exposure to COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus and whose hearts were structurally normal.

Among those exposed to COVID-19, about 81% lost some ability for the left ventricle to contract during the acute phase of the illness. But that function returned to normal within three to four months.

When first admitted to the hospital, 7% of children showed some signs of heart malfunction. But there were no lasting coronary artery abnormalities and within three months, all scans were normal.

This study provides additional evidence that myocardial involvement is transient and may not lead to long-term abnormalities in heart function.

The team says although cardiac involvement in the acute stage of illness is common, it is reassuring that all patients recovered normal cardiac function within about one week.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about health problem linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk, and your maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about Omicron that may be less likely to cause severe disease, and results showing this drug could help treat lung damage in COVID-19.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. One author of the study is Dr. Anirban Banerjee.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kidneys#The Children S Hospital#Mis C#Kawasaki
Knowridge Science Report

How our gut can use eggs to accelerate cancer

Previous research showed that eating eggs leads to elevated levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known as the “good” cholesterol. People who have higher HDL levels have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health issues. According to one study, eating two eggs a day for six weeks increased HDL levels by 10%.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Small Study Hints At Cause Of Long COVID "Brain Fog"

Ask anybody what the main symptoms of COVID-19 are, and they’re likely to say the same thing: a cough, fever, and a loss or change of your sense of smell and taste. However, a significant number of people – over one in thirteen of those who recover from the virus – are left with the infamous “brain fog”.
SCIENCE
McKnight's

COVID-19 doubles seniors’ chances of reduced mobility, physical function: study

Older adults with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are nearly two-fold more likely to experience worsening mobility and physical function than their peers who haven’t had the disease, according to a new study. Investigators examined outcomes among more than 24,000 older and middle-aged adults in Canada with confirmed, probable or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thromboembolism in children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome: a literature review

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a hyperinflammatory response observed in children several weeks to months after acute infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). On review of all published cases of thromboembolism (TE) as a complication of MIS-C, 33 cases of TE were found with incidence ranging from 1.4 to 6.5%. TE occurred mostly in children aged 12 years and above. One-third of the cases were cerebral infarcts and the remaining cases included intracardiac and radial arterial thromboses, upper and lower extremity deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and splenic infarcts. Five were asymptomatic cases and 3/33 (9%) patients (all three with cerebral infarcts) died. To conclude, TE appears to be a significant complication of MIS-C caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, associated with morbidity and/or mortality. Patients â‰¥12 years are affected more often, and TE occurs despite thromboprophylaxis in some patients. Thromboprophylaxis should be considered in all cases after reviewing the concomitant bleeding risk. Prospective studies are needed to confirm the role of standard-dose thromboprophylaxis and to explore whether higher-dose thromboprophylaxis is required in certain high-risk patients with MIS-C.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Pfizer COVID vaccine 91% effective against inflammatory syndrome

Among 12- to 18-year-old hospitalized COVID-19 patients, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 91% effective in preventing the rare but serious coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to a US study published late last week in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. In the first real-world evaluation of...
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Outcome Severity in Children

A study of children positive for COVID-19 found the overall risk of developing severe disease to be low, but risk factors included age, underlying chronic illness, and symptom duration. Children are generally believed to experience less severe COVID-19 outcomes than older persons. A study, published today in JAMA Network Open,...
KIDS
Wyoming News

Heart Function Rebounds for Kids With COVID-Linked MIS-C

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A rare and serious inflammatory condition called MIS-C can strike kids weeks after they've recovered from their COVID infection. But now there's good news for parents: Children tend to recover completely from any heart injury within three months of falling ill, a new study from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) shows. "Although it can be quite serious and very, very rarely even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Cardiac Outcomes Good for Children With COVID-19-Related MIS-C

Cardiac Outcomes Good for Children With COVID-19-Related MIS-C WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with COVID-19-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have good functional recovery and coronary outcomes at three to four months, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Recovery of cardiac function in COVID-19-related MIS-C quick; coronary outcomes good

Most pediatric patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome also had evidence of myocardial injury, but functional recovery was quick with no adverse coronary outcomes, researchers reported. According to data published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, cardiac markers of deformation improved quickly within the first week and showed continued...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy